LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

