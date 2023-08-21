StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.40.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $97.49 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $112.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.