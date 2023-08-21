Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.