Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JKHY. Bank of America decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.08.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.