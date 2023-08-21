AMG National Trust Bank Sells 16,960 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex Co. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

