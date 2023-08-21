Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $344.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

