Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

