FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FlexShopper Price Performance
NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
