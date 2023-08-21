AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $172.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

