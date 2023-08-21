Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered Cryoport from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

