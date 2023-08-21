Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $27.55 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

