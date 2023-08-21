Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

