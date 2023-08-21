Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,274 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

OHI opened at $30.41 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.