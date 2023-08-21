CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTR

CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $13.38 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.