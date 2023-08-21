StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

