AMG National Trust Bank Has $959,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

