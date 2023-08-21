Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

