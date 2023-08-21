AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.
Paramount Global Stock Up 1.8 %
PARA opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
