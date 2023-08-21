e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.09.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELF opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $137.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.