AMG National Trust Bank Has $929,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average of $198.49. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

