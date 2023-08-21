Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

MTAL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Shares of MTAL opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 912,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.