Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.