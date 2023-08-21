Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,174,000 after acquiring an additional 91,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,068 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

