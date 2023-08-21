Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTB opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

