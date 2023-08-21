AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 743.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 143,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

