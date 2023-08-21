The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

LSXMK opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.