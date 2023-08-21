Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

