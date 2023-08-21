O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $938.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $940.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $897.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

