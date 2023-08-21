Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,751 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.32 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 17.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.18.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

