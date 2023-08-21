RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stock Position Lowered by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RXO were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $19.22 on Monday. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

