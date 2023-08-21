MAI Capital Management Buys 11,437 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

