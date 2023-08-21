Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 445,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYI stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

