MAI Capital Management Acquires 814 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

