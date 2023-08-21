MAI Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,578 shares of company stock worth $3,925,267. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

