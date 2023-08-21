MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,407 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.39 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

