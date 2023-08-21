Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 16,156 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,476,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 437,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

