MAI Capital Management Sells 3,603 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

