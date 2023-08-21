Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 28,762 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.