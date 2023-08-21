SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by CICC Research

CICC Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

SE opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. SEA has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

