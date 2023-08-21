Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,206 shares of company stock worth $9,082,335 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Freshworks Price Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

