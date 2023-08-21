Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.