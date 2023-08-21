REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.65 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $775.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

