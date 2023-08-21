The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

RMR stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $707.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 1,636.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

