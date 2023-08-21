StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 88.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

