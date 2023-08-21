Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $0.92 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

