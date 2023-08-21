Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $125.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 83,464 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

