RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.0 %

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

