Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after buying an additional 81,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

