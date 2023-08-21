Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

