Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 745,851 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $4,597,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $3,182,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

